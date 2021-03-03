Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.51% of Advance Auto Parts worth $54,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 234,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 213,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

