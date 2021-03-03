Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $25,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

