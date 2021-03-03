Korea Investment CORP Sells 557,868 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 557,868 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 108.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Truist upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

AMD stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

