Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $227.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.97), but opened at GBX 214 ($2.80). Kosmos Energy shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 4,238 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.20. The firm has a market cap of £867.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.23.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

