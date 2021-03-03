KuCoin Shares Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00781500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

