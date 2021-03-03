KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Short Interest Up 162.1% in February

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the January 28th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75.
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
