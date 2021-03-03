KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Short Interest Up 162.1% in February

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the January 28th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. The company offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.