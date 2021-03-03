Kusama 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $204.65 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $248.45 or 0.00487781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $204.65 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.24 or 0.00479505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00077829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00082425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00179887 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

