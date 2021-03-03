KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%.

Shares of KVHI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

In other KVH Industries news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $233,811.94. Insiders have sold 58,547 shares of company stock valued at $709,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.