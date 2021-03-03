L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22.

FSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

