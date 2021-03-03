L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Trimmed by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

