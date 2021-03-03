Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report sales of $36.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the lowest is $34.96 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $50.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $144.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $148.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $173.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 288,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.