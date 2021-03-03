L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 46.1% in February

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Air Liquide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.509 dividend. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

