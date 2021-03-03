Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post sales of $63.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.90 million and the lowest is $60.37 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $57.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $247.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $255.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $254.66 million, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $266.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.