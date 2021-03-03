Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.09

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $33.37. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 233,036 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAKE. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
The company has a market cap of $250.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.
In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 222,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 147,686 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,725,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
