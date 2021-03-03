Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.09

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $33.37. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 233,036 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAKE. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $250.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 222,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 147,686 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,725,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

