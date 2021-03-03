Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Sells $2,401,948.96 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LRCX traded down $18.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,672. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

