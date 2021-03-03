Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

