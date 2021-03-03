Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. The stock traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $91.35, with a volume of 12404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.97.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAMR. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

