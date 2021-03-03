Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Lamb Weston worth $20,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

