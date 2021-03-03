Lamden (TAU) Hits One Day Volume of $62,402.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $62,402.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.