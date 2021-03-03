Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.74

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $4.89. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 129,410 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lantronix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

