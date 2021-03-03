Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of LPI stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $383.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.