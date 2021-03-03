Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 39,856 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after purchasing an additional 886,133 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,687,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

NYSE LVS opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

