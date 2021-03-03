Lead Wallet Hits Market Cap of $5.87 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $1.33 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.97 or 0.00487190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00074174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00078665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00054743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.70 or 0.00486646 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

