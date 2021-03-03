Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 391.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

