Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.26

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 14038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 100.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

