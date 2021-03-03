Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

