Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 6.7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.00 and last traded at $103.07. Approximately 4,541,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,272,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 19,200 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,787,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 19,900 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,473,197.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,536,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,337 shares of company stock valued at $228,160,319 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

