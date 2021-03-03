LendingClub (LC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect LendingClub to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LC stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,175 shares of company stock worth $260,034 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.