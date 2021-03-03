Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

NYSE LII traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $284.90. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.82. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 888.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

