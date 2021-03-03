Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 7.2%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.27. 910,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,609,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several brokerages have commented on LESL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $14,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $80,252,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

