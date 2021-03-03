Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,226.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after buying an additional 235,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Landstar System by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $13,596,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.79. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,583. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.69.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.