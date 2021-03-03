Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.66. 120,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

