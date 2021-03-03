Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 272,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,054,465. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

