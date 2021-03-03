Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,164,000 after acquiring an additional 386,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after acquiring an additional 917,853 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 77,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

