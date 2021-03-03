Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 511,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

