Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

