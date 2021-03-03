Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.58. 75,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $136.10. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

