Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 1.90% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11,905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 66,787 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

GVIP traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. 14,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $99.44.

