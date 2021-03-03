Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.70. 27,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day moving average is $242.53. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

