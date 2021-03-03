Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,885 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $140.32. The stock had a trading volume of 101,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

