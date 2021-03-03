Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.