Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,830,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 331,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.32. 911,822 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73.

