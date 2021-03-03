Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $292.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,714. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $4,334,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,604 shares in the company, valued at $70,985,671.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $22,589,751. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

