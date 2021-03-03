Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 22,482 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 122,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

