Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 405 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

JKK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.19. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,711. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $352.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.29.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

