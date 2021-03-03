Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 661 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $14.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.67.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

