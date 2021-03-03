Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,897 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 155,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 145,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. 604,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,158,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $246.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.