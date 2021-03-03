Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Seagate Technology by 129.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 45.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,152. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,708,922 shares of company stock worth $286,975,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

