Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,170.57.

BKNG traded up $23.78 on Wednesday, hitting $2,305.99. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,899. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,971.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

