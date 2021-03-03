Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $900.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

